Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Am Shalom
840 Vernon Ave
Glencoe, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Melamed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack L. Melamed

Add a Memory
Jack L. Melamed Obituary
Jack L. Melamed, MD, age 93, former Chief of Radiology at Grant Hospital for 38 years and practiced radiology for 50 years. Board member of People for the American Way. Beloved husband of Marcia, nee Kessler; loving father of Jan (late Harold) Pomerantz, James (Carmen) Melamed, and Alan Melamed; dear stepfather of Debra (late Bob) Grossman, Daniel (Dr. Katie Jones) Schreibman and Tamar (Justin Anderson) Schreibman; adored Papa of Michael (Hanne), Clare, Jeremy, Anna, Jane, Clara, Henry, and Ellis; cherished brother of the late Abraham (late Hope) Melamed, late Milton (late Marge) Melamed, and late Myron (late Audrey) Melamed; treasured uncle, great uncle, and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 1:00 pm, at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave, Glencoe. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to People for the American Way, www.pfaw.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now