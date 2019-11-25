|
Jack L. Melamed, MD, age 93, former Chief of Radiology at Grant Hospital for 38 years and practiced radiology for 50 years. Board member of People for the American Way. Beloved husband of Marcia, nee Kessler; loving father of Jan (late Harold) Pomerantz, James (Carmen) Melamed, and Alan Melamed; dear stepfather of Debra (late Bob) Grossman, Daniel (Dr. Katie Jones) Schreibman and Tamar (Justin Anderson) Schreibman; adored Papa of Michael (Hanne), Clare, Jeremy, Anna, Jane, Clara, Henry, and Ellis; cherished brother of the late Abraham (late Hope) Melamed, late Milton (late Marge) Melamed, and late Myron (late Audrey) Melamed; treasured uncle, great uncle, and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 1:00 pm, at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave, Glencoe. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to People for the American Way, www.pfaw.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019