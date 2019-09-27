|
|
Jack Lauders, age 92, of Morton Grove. Loving husband of Joan, nee Cirock; beloved father of Janis (Jay) Welter, Karen (Steve) Di Benedetto, Linda (Robert) Thomas, and Mary (Don) Pieper; dear grandfather of 11; cherished great-grandfather of 5. Visitation, Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 1 to 6 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Monday, September 30, at 9:45 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Entombment, Maryhill Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Niles. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019