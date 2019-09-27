Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd.
Skokie, IL
Jack Lauders


1926 - 2019
Jack Lauders Obituary
Jack Lauders, age 92, of Morton Grove. Loving husband of Joan, nee Cirock; beloved father of Janis (Jay) Welter, Karen (Steve) Di Benedetto, Linda (Robert) Thomas, and Mary (Don) Pieper; dear grandfather of 11; cherished great-grandfather of 5. Visitation, Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 1 to 6 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Monday, September 30, at 9:45 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Entombment, Maryhill Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Niles. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
