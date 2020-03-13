|
Jack Louis Heller, age 86, served honorably in the United States Army, beloved husband for 63 years of Eadie, nee Levin; loving father of Susie (David) Weiner and Nanci (Richie) Lakin; adored grandpa of Matthew (Becca) Weiner, Jacob Weiner, Rebecca (Andy) Heymann, Shanna (Jeff) Rotenberg, and Scott Lakin; proud great grandfather of Mason, Harper, Ryen and Shae; cherished brother-in-law of Neal (Marsha) Levin; treasured uncle and friend to many. Graveside service Friday, 1:00 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Section VII Mt. Zion, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020