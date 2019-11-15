|
|
Jack M. Daly 63 of Winnetka, beloved husband of Elaine Daly (nee Shuton); loving dad of Martin (Lauren) Daly and Christine Daly (Christopher Davis); dearest brother of Maureen Daly and Regina (Late Craig) Nowlan; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Mon., Nov., 18, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to 954 W. Washington Blvd. #305, Chicago, IL, 60607 http://www.lls.org/illinois. In Jack's honor please also consider giving the gift of life at your local blood donation center. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019