|
|
Jack M. Jagger, suddenly at home on February 17, 2019. Former Engineer at Fermilab and Argonne National Laboratory. Survived by his wife Carol Ann (Weissert); dad to daughter Pam (deceased), sons, John, Matthew (deceased), Josh (Cheryl), Michael (Colleen) and beloved feline Rocky IV; brother of Judith Jagger and Patricia Van Orman (deceased); grandfather of ten; great grandfather of two; Uncle to three nieces and one nephew. Masses requested at St. James at Sag Bridge Catholic church, Lemont, or donations TLC Animal Shelter in Homer Glen, Illinois. Arrangements handled by Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, Lisle, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019