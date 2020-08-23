Jack M. Koretos, age 92, of Glenview, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved husband, for more than 72 years, of Delores M. Sellas; loving father of Donna Macahon, Barbara Koretos and George A. Koretos; proud grandfather of Andy and Christopher Macahon and Cole and Tess Koretos. Dear brother of the late Evelyn (the late Louis) Sothras and fond uncle of Duke (Betty) Sothras and Susan (Rick) Sparks. Jack attended high school at St. John Military Academy and quickly made the ranks to captain. Later, he became the owner/operator of Jack's Restaurant in Skokie, Illinois, where he spent the next 50 years of his life until he retired. As an avid golfer, Jack still managed to save some time to enjoy his membership to the Bob-O-Link Golf Club. All services were privately held by the Koretos Family. Memorial tributes may be made in Jack's name to JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025, or online at www.journeycare.org
