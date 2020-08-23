1/1
Jack M. Koretos
Jack M. Koretos, age 92, of Glenview, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved husband, for more than 72 years, of Delores M. Sellas; loving father of Donna Macahon, Barbara Koretos and George A. Koretos; proud grandfather of Andy and Christopher Macahon and Cole and Tess Koretos. Dear brother of the late Evelyn (the late Louis) Sothras and fond uncle of Duke (Betty) Sothras and Susan (Rick) Sparks. Jack attended high school at St. John Military Academy and quickly made the ranks to captain. Later, he became the owner/operator of Jack's Restaurant in Skokie, Illinois, where he spent the next 50 years of his life until he retired. As an avid golfer, Jack still managed to save some time to enjoy his membership to the Bob-O-Link Golf Club. All services were privately held by the Koretos Family. Memorial tributes may be made in Jack's name to JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025, or online at www.journeycare.org. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., please feel free to send the Koretos Family a message at www.jgadinamis.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
August 21, 2020
Thank you Jack are you smiles! Generous spirit. You will be sorely missed.
Susan Ermoians
Friend
