Jack Mills, age 89, of Evanston, IL died peacefully on Thursday, October 22. He was the beloved husband of Louise Connell Mills, married for 57 years, the loving father of Carolyn McHugh (Jack), Jim Mills (Jennifer), and Jennifer Trerotola (Mark); proud grandfather of Kevin, Jeffrey, and Bradley McHugh, Clay and Bridget Mills, and China and Zoe Trerotola. Born June 4, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, Jack's parents were Thoburn Mills and Margaret Welch Mills, and he had one sister, Nancy Mills Lee (Day), who predeceased him. Jack's father was an amazing pianist who fostered his love of music and playing the piano. Jack was a wonderful husband and father who was a role model for both his children and grandchildren. He felt extremely grateful for the life he lived. He attended University School in Shaker Heights, Ohio where he graduated in 1949 and was a Life Trustee. He graduated in 1953 from Princeton University, where he majored in the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and was President of the Pre-Law Society. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1958. Jack spent 10 summers at Keewaydin Camp in Canada, first as a camper, then as a counselor and lead counselor taking campers on month-long canoe trips in the Canadian Wilderness. After college, he served as a lieutenant in the United States Army Artillery in the United States and Germany from 1953 to 1955. Jack began his legal career in New York with the firm White and Case, where he worked from 1958–1961 and where he met the love of his life, Louise Connell. He served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York in the Criminal Division from 1961-1964. During his career, Jack was Assistant General Counsel for Republic Steel Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio, Vice President and General Counsel of Maremont Corporation in Chicago, IL, and Vice President and General Counsel of Tenneco, Automotive in Lincolnshire, IL. In 1988, Jack received an industry Leadership Award presented by the Automotive Service Industry Association. Jack was a member of Kenilworth Union Church for 48 years where he served on the Board and as General Counsel. He was a Stephen Minister for 15 years and became a leader of the Stephen Ministry program which offers confidential one-to-one care for people in the community experiencing life difficulties. He felt this was one of the most meaningful experiences of his life. Jack also served on the boards of the Joseph Sears School in Kenilworth, IL and the Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, IL. He tutored third grade students after school at the Howard Area Reading Program in Chicago for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043. A family memorial service will be livestreamed on Saturday, October 31 at 11:30 a.m. (CT). Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
