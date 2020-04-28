|
Jack P. DeFrancesco, 90, St. Charles formerly of Westchester, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020
He was born September 10, 1929 in Melrose Park, Il, the son of the late Guiseppe and Maria Geraci DiFrancesca.
He is survived by his wife, Frances. His children, Joseph (Karen) DeFrancesco, Jacquelyn (Keith) Kissane, and Jeffrey DeFrancesco. Grandchildren; Anthony, Carli, Keith, Kory, and Kyle. Great Grandchildren; Nicholas, Bella and Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary nee Lupino DeAngelo, Rose nee DiFrancesco Beltrame
Due to the Covid-19 virus visitation and funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to Misericordia Home 6300 N. Ridge Ave Chicago, IL.
For information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020