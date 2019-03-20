|
Age 70; beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Peters). Devoted father of Michael (Traci) Leonard, and Stacey (Lou) Violante. Proud grandfather of Michael, Jakob, Devlin, and Hailey. Dear friend of Debbie Finley. Loving brother of Jill Leonard, Bob Leonard, Patti Leonard, Brian (Eli) Leonard, and Maggi (Scott) Burkhardt. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019