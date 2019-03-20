Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack P. Leonard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack P. Leonard Obituary
Age 70; beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Peters). Devoted father of Michael (Traci) Leonard, and Stacey (Lou) Violante. Proud grandfather of Michael, Jakob, Devlin, and Hailey. Dear friend of Debbie Finley. Loving brother of Jill Leonard, Bob Leonard, Patti Leonard, Brian (Eli) Leonard, and Maggi (Scott) Burkhardt. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now