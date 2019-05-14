|
|
Jack Page, 79, of Wilmette, May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen. Loving father of Tamara and Katherine. Grandfather of Hendrix. Brother of Juanita Daffe, the late Louise Ward and Mozell Bilka. Many nieces and nephews. Jack served in the Vietnam War. For 50 years he was a member of the Evanston American Legion and commander for 2 years. Memorial Service 3:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wilmette Optimist Club or Post 42 American Legion. Interment Private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019