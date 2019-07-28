|
|
Jack P. Hakman, 90; Emmy award-winning television and theater Art Director; drifted off to sleep listening to his beloved WFMT classical music on July 19, 2019. Survived by brother Robert "Bob" (Sandra) Hakman, nieces Valerie (Jonathan) Diamond and Julie (Billie Lee) Hakman, grand-nephew Bryan Meador and grand-niece Brooke Lee, and many friends - all of whom were Jack's extended family. Jack lived his life with style, elegance and grace. He loved to travel, spend time with friends and family, read a good book, eat a fine meal, drink a well-mixed cocktail, and attend the opera, theater, or symphony and always supported the arts. Born March 17, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert Hakman, Sr. and Julia Hoffman, Jack grew up on the North Side of Chicago with a passion for the arts. At a young age he was directing plays and became an accomplished pianist. After studying theater and costume design at the Theater Arts program of Goodman Theater, Jack moved to New York to pursue a full-time career as a designer for theater and opera. Among his successes were sets for productions at the New York City Opera, Puccini's "Tosca" and Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro". He returned to Chicago and worked on projects for the Lyric Opera and other theater productions and created interior designs for the city's Playboy Club. In the 1960s, Jack moved to television, first at WBBM-TV then WMAQ-TV, where he became the head Art Director for NBC. Among his many credits are the Today Show, Meet the Press and Bob Hope and Kukla, Fran and Ollie specials to name a few. Throughout his career, Jack worked outside of television on a wide range of design projects including the Ivanhoe Theater, The Happy Medium Club, the renovation of the Midland Hotel, and the creation of the logo for Millennium Park's Harris Theater. He is credited with designing various Chicago area restaurants including the Paradise Island Disco and Molly's Parlor at the Palmer House. Special thanks to JourneyCare Hospice and The Admiral at the Lake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jack's name to www.wfmt.com, www.lyricopera.org. Or better yet, lend support to a local artist, designer, or musician. Celebration of life pending. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019