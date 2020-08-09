1936-2020
Cherished husband to Margaret ("Peggy") for nearly 57 years. Adored father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Born in Elmhurst, Illinois in 1936. Jack served his country in the Air National Guard for 12 years, rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant. A skilled union carpenter for over 40 years, he built many family homes, including the Villa Park home in which he and his bride raised their five kids. He also built his beautiful retirement home on the banks of the Mississippi River in Thomson, Illinois, where he and Peggy enjoyed 20 great years after he retired. At the "River" is where he truly loved being, with nature and Peggy. A fighter to the very end, he loved life, especially the simple things. Content with a nice cold beer, holding a sweet baby (or 5), enjoying a NASCAR race, a scenic Sunday drive or a peaceful walk in the woods; he celebrated life and found joy in every part of it.
His family is planning a memorial celebration in 2021, when we can gather together, safely. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge would be a special way to honor Jack. www.stewardsumrr.org
