Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
on Crane Rd
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
on Crane Rd
Jack R. Nowosielski


1940 - 2019
Jack R. Nowosielski Obituary
Jack R. Nowosielski, 78, of South Elgin, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born August 5, 1940 in Chicago. Beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia; loving dad of Gregory (Dawn) and the late Kenneth; cherished grandpa of Matthew, Jackie, the late Mary; dear father-in-law of Laura Nowosielski; fond son of the late Raymond and Janet (nee Peplinski); kind brother of Joanne, Tony and Michael. Jack enjoyed trains and was an avid reader. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:30 to St. Patrick Church (on Crane Rd), Mass 10:30a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Elgin. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
