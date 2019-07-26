|
Jack R. Nowosielski, 78, of South Elgin, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born August 5, 1940 in Chicago. Beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia; loving dad of Gregory (Dawn) and the late Kenneth; cherished grandpa of Matthew, Jackie, the late Mary; dear father-in-law of Laura Nowosielski; fond son of the late Raymond and Janet (nee Peplinski); kind brother of Joanne, Tony and Michael. Jack enjoyed trains and was an avid reader. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:30 to St. Patrick Church (on Crane Rd), Mass 10:30a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Elgin. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
