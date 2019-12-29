|
|
Jack R. Whitacre, age 90; beloved husband of Diane Whitacre, nee Dames; loving father of Brad (Kandi) Whitacre, Lee (Kevin) O'Hara and Todd (Sarah) McCarthy; cherished papa of Jackson, Jared, Ally, Aidan and Ferghus. Memorial Visitation Sunday, January 5th, 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Family and Friends will meet for a Memorial Mass Monday, January 6th, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment Private. Memorials to , are appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019