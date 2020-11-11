Jack Regli Stenger, age 95, a fifth generation, life long Naperville resident went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 7, 2020 at his home in Naperville. He was born September 18, 1925 in Ottawa, IL. Jack graduated from Naperville High School in 1943, joined the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II, being honorably discharged in 1946. Following his time of service, he graduated with an Accounting degree from North Central College in 1948. After graduation, Jack worked for Swift & Company at the Chicago Stock Yards; he later worked at Kroehler Manufacturing and Container Corp. of America until 1965. He then went into real estate full time with his father-in-law at Dudley Real Estate of Naperville. In 1976, Jack partnered to form ERA-Naper Realty which still is in Naperville today. After over 50 years in real estate in the Naperville area, Jack moved into Tabor Hills Retirement Community in 2010. Since his early childhood, Jack spent much time at his family cottage in Chippewa Falls, WI. There he enjoyed being on Lake Wissota and developed a life long love of fishing. His biggest catch was a 46 inch musky. Another great love of his was music, particularly big band. He started learning the trumpet at 10 years old and played the remainder of his life. He played in various bands over the years including Class Act I Big Band for 10 years. When he moved to Tabor Hills, he formed a new combo called "Jack and his Pals". They enjoyed entertaining with Big Band sounds at Tabor Hills and many Naperville area retirement homes. He continued to practice the trumpet and was looking forward to entertaining with the band when restrictions were lifted. Jack also enjoyed playing cards, particularly pinochle and greatly enjoyed helping others learn that game. He was a man of faith valuing Bible studies and small church group gatherings. He will be greatly missed by his many friends but especially by his loving family and devoted companion Dorothy Roath. He is survived by his children Ronald (Claudia) Stenger and Janese (Jim) Falen, and a grandson Nicholas (fiancee Jamie Henkel) Stenger. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral will be held at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540. 630 355 0264. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Jack's name may be made to The Naperville Heritage Society. www.beidelmankunschfh.com