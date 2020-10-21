Jack Sayre, age 92, adored son of the late Hyman and Rose Goldberg, passed on October 18, 2020. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Evanella Fullilove who, for 11 years, took care of Jack keeping him going and Jeremy and Jeffrey Brown for their care and dedication for the past 10 and 9 years respectively. His warmth and special sense of humor will be greatly missed by his many friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Jewish charity. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.