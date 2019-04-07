|
Jack Vukov, US Marine Verteran, of Woodridge. Beloved husband of the late LaVergne Vukov (nee Doleska); loving father of Dr. Jack (Tanya), Dr. Larry (Gail), Dr. Penny (Dr. Merrell) Reiss and Dr. Allen (Carol); devoted grandfather of Joseph (Kelsey), Samuel, Rachel, Ryan, Taylor and Leigh; dear great-grandfather of Isaac and Esther; and cherished brother-in-law of Dorothy (late William) Nekola. Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew (Dorothy) Vukov and sister, Laura Miloshevic. He served in the Pacific Theater in WWII in Unit VMTB-131 from May 1943 to November 1945. Jack was a co-owner of Alpha Television, Downers Grove. In his retirement, he spent his time traveling, fishing, attending Sunday breakfasts, and enjoying his grandkids every chance he had. Visitation 4 to 9 PM Tues., April 9th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Wed., April 10th. Entombment to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien. Memorials may be made to a , in Jack's name. For Service Info: 630-964-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019