Beloved husband of the late Margaret Vainisi née Kelly. Loving father of William (Janine) Vainisi, Cheryl (Paul) Jaeckel and James (Julie) Vainisi. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, James Jr., Christina and Jack Vainisi. Marissa, Alexandra and Erica Jaeckel. Dear brother to the late Kenneth (Carol) Vainisi and Marlene (the late William) Getty. Jack was a lifelong, diehard Cubs fan and a proud Marine. His zest for life was contagious and will be forever missed. Memorial services pending. Interment Saint Michael's cemetery, Palatine.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019