Jackie Freeman (nee Barron), 79 (April 26, 1941 – August 22, 2020), resident of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly Deerfield, IL. Beloved wife for 57 years of Tony; loving mother of Jay (Romi) Freeman and Andrew Freeman; dear grandmother to Charlie and Frankie; caring aunt to Denise Huechteman, Diane (Doug) Campbell (nee Huechteman), Lisa (Charles) Mohler (nee Freeman), and Scott (Christine) Freeman; cherished sister of the late Estelle Huechteman (nee Barron) and sister-in-law to Murray (Diane) Freeman and Dee Medrano (nee Freeman). Jackie dedicated herself as a homemaker for her family. She was active in her sons' schools and was a PTO board member for years. Jackie enjoyed many years of travel with her family and friends, visiting Europe, Jamaica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and many trips to Disney World, Hawaii and Palm Springs. She cherished her long-term friendships from the North Shore. May her memory be for a blessing.





