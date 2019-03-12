|
Jacklyne F. Deters, 79, resident of Lake Forest, IL passed away February 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband James R. Deters; her children James Joseph Deters of Lake Forest, IL, Deborah Kay Deters of Lake Forest, IL & Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren Brooke Ashley Royer, Brittney Elizabeth Manning, and Joseph Deters Manning. Jackie was known for her presence and grace. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Jackie and Jim's love for one another spans well over 60 years! To honor both Jackie's life and marriage, the family is planning a memorial tribute on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Onwentsia Club, 300 North Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142 or online contributions by visiting Jacklyne's tribute page and her full obituary at www.RTfunerals.com. For additional questions, contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest at (847) 234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019