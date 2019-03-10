|
|
Jaclyn M. Glomski (nee Culloton) age 92, passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 8, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1926. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen Culloton, her sister Dorothy and her lifelong friend and father of her children, Raymond M. Glomski. She will be truly missed by her loving family of 6 children, Raymond (Barbara) Glomski, Terry Glomski, Kathi (Danny) Deitz, Patti (Tom) Werner, Michael (Sue) Glomski and John (Shelly) Glomski, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and many cousins and friends. In Jackie's later years, she truly enjoyed spending time with her family, crossword puzzles and her legendary crocheting. There isn't a family member that doesnt' have a hat, scarf or afghan lovingly made by Jackie. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019