Jacob "Jack" Ami, age 89, of Lincolnwood, served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict; beloved husband of the late Sivya, nee Noosbond; loving father of Faith (Jess) Hundahl, Donald (Kris Sudrovech) Ami, and Stuart (Nora) Ami; adored grandpa of Sara (Neal) Dickinson, Marjorie (Michael) Kudas, Claire, Grace (fiancé Shan Virparia), and Eve (fiancé Tim Domingues) Ami; proud great grandfather of Haley, Eva, Aliya, and Alyse; cherished brother of Rebecca (late Willard) Cherry and his late twin sister Rebecca Ami, and his late brothers Amiel (late Alice) and Levi (late Gertude) Ami; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019