Jacob H. Hornung, age 94, Army veteran, beloved husband of the late Ruth Cecilia (nee Buckman) and the late Byrna (nee Lamansky); devoted father of Anita (Brad Burker) Hornung and Lee (Nina) Hornung; cherished grandfather of Sarah & Emily Burker and Katrina & Katherine Hornung; adored brother of the late Caroline (nee Steiner) and late Lorraine (nee Schwarz); loving partner to the late Barbara Adler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toAlzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
, City of Hope, www.cityofhope.org
and Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com