Jacob Howard Keltner, 35 of Crystal Lake, died March 7, 2019 in Rockford, Illinois.Jacob was born the son of Howard and Helen Keltner. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Spanish and a minor in law enforcement and justice administration. On August 10, 2007 he married Rebecca Lee Cranston. From a very young age Jake knew he wanted to be a police officer. He started in a civilian position with DuPage County Sheriff's Department and soon joined McHenry County Sheriff's Department where he was working patrol, then moved into investigations as a detective, and for seven years in narcotics, while assigned to the United States drug enforcement administration -Rockford Office Group # 39 and for the last five years assigned to United States Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force. He loved his job and was very good at what he did. He enjoyed working out, especially biking. He enjoyed swimming with his boys during the summer. He was a die-hard Cubs fan. Jake was an all-around great guy who was an awesome provider for his wife and his beloved boys, He was a prankster who had a contagious laugh and literally could talk to anyone he met. Jake was a devoted son, husband, father, brother and dear friend who will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Becki, and their young boys Caleb and Carson. By his parents, Helen and Howie Keltner, his brothers, Zachary (Latasha) Keltner and Lucas (Christine) Keltner, and by his grandmother Theresa Sekowski. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Don Cranston, sister-in-laws, Amy (Fiance Ryan Hoven) Cranston, and Holly (Tirso) Castro Rodriquez and by, nieces, nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Pam Cranston and sister, Sara.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Marcy 12 at DeFiore Funeral Home located at 10763 Dundee Road in Huntley, Illinois. The public visitation hours are from 2:00 to 8:00pm with a formal law enforcement walk through at 6:00pm. The funeral will occur on Wednesday, March 13 at Woodstock North High School located at 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock, Illinois the funeral will start at 10:00am.More information, including parking locations and the funeral procession route, will follow as things process in the planning.On-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to be used for a family trust. Please make checks to Rebecca Keltner and mail them to the funeral home. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019