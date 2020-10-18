1/1
Jacob J. Daneck
Jacob J. Daneck, age 99, WWII U.S. Army Veteran, at rest September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Daneck (nee Murphy) for 70 ½ years; Loving father of the late Susan (Thaddeus) Sochacki, Christine (Eric) Villiger, Dennis (Phyllis) Daneck, the late David (June) Daneck and Diane (Steven) Ludwikowski; Cherished grandfather of Michelle, Elliot, Eric, Craig, Brandon, Brian and great-grandfather of Jeremy, Teddy, Lucy, Olivia, Charlotte, Michael, Matthew and Mia; Dear brother of the late Leo (late Wanda) Daneck, late Clara (late W. Robert) Brodzinski, late Stanley Daneck, late Sylvester Daneck, late Dorothy (late Otto) Swierkowski and the late Ann (late Joseph) Kaszuba; Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Retired Ace Hardware. Member of V.F.W. Post 6863 Summit Argo and a long standing member of Central Stickney Senior Club. Memorial Donations to Season's Hospice, American Cancer Society or Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital appreciated. A Memorial Visitation for Jacob J. Daneck will be held on Tuesday, October 20th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Wednesday October 21st beginning 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors to follow at 1:30 p.m. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL (no funeral procession). Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
OCT
21
Funeral
09:45 AM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
