Jacob "Jack" Liebman, 101, of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Harriet Liebman; loving father of Jeff (Nancy Cadiff) Liebman, Jeannie (Mark) Stein and Bobby (Reggie) Liebman; proud grandfather of Josh (Beata) Liebman, Rebecca (Rajat) Dawar, Zach Liebman, Amy (Craig) Strent, Peggy (Seth) Marcus, Danny (Christin) Stein, Erin (Deren) Chen, Kelly Liebman, Ryan Liebman, and great grandfather of 15. Services private. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home. Information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019