Jacob Pikosky, age 5, adored son of Melanie and Matthew Pikosky; lost his life in a tragic accident this past week. Cherished grandchild of his Gabah, Regina Brandys, grandmother Pamela Depino and grandfather David Nimrodi; treasured nephew of Ezra Nimrodi, Chris and Albert Pikosky and Nicole Redmond. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Leah Rogers
June 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry to hear about Jacob. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Mary Ann from Poko Loko.
Mary Ann L.
Teacher
June 3, 2020
Melanie and Matthew we were so sorry to hear about Jacob. You are in our thoughts. Brad, Alex, and Nick, Doug, Lara and Gillian, Mimi
and Wayne
Alex Reznick
Family
