Jacob Pikosky, age 5, adored son of Melanie and Matthew Pikosky; lost his life in a tragic accident this past week. Cherished grandchild of his Gabah, Regina Brandys, grandmother Pamela Depino and grandfather David Nimrodi; treasured nephew of Ezra Nimrodi, Chris and Albert Pikosky and Nicole Redmond. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.