Jacob Peedikayil, November 8, 1988 - April 4, 2019, Chicago, IL. Loving son to Sebastian and Philomina, brother to Ann and Joe, uncle to Sophia, brother-in-law to Anthony, nephew & cousin to many around the world and a loyal friend. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4 pm-8 pm at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd. in Niles. Funeral Saturday, April 13th at 9:00 am from the funeral home to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Skokie. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
