Jacqualine Vergan

Jacqualine "Jackie" Vergan, nee Gruner, age 70, passed away peacefully August 28th. Loving wife of Charles Vergan. Beloved mother of Brandy (Todd) Banis-Doolittle, Cathy Cassidy, Scott (Nycole), Beanie, Jennifer, Kiara, Tyler, and Kim Fruechtenicht. Dear sister of Linda Gruner and Susan Gruner. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Doolittle, Joseph Doolittle, Chris Banis, Caity Cassidy, Zoe Vergan, Cameron Vergan, and Zane Shelton. Dear aunt of Ryan Gruner, great aunt of Jordan Gruner and Chris Bernier, and step-daughter of Frank Pospisil. Great friend to many. Visitation Monday August 31th from 3pm until time of service at 6:30pm, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine. Interment private. Please keep in mind COVID-19 protocols. Information 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com