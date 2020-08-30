1/
Jacqualine Vergan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqualine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqualine "Jackie" Vergan, nee Gruner, age 70, passed away peacefully August 28th. Loving wife of Charles Vergan. Beloved mother of Brandy (Todd) Banis-Doolittle, Cathy Cassidy, Scott (Nycole), Beanie, Jennifer, Kiara, Tyler, and Kim Fruechtenicht. Dear sister of Linda Gruner and Susan Gruner. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Doolittle, Joseph Doolittle, Chris Banis, Caity Cassidy, Zoe Vergan, Cameron Vergan, and Zane Shelton. Dear aunt of Ryan Gruner, great aunt of Jordan Gruner and Chris Bernier, and step-daughter of Frank Pospisil. Great friend to many. Visitation Monday August 31th from 3pm until time of service at 6:30pm, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine. Interment private. Please keep in mind COVID-19 protocols. Information 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
03:00 - 06:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
06:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bob & Julie Walters
Friend
August 29, 2020
The most amazing, caring, loving, ambitious, generous person. She was the Lord’s eyes, ears and hands on earth.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant” Mt.25, 21-23
Nancy
Friend
August 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lula Skordillis
Friend
August 28, 2020
Jackie was a shining light. We attended Amundsen together, gtaduates and it would be 40 years before we would reconnect at Rolling Meadows H.S. She was a caring individuals who care about so many young people. She will be missed.
Jim Kratunis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved