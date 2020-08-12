Jacqueline Ann Burke-Glauner (nee Redmond) passed away peacefully in her Palos Heights home Wednesday, August 5, at the age of 81. She was born in the Mt Greenwood neighborhood of Chicago's southwest side on September 16, 1938 where she attended St Christina School. She is survived by her husband Jack, 3 sons, 5 grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. She is also lovingly remembered by a vast extended family of siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to restrictions during the pandemic, a private family mass and interment will be held.





