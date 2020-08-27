Jacqueline B. Wynter, 78 of Schaumburg was born May 23, 1942 in Chicago to Joseph and Ellen (Lemke) Bailey and passed away suddenly August 24, 2020. Jackie was the loving sister of Shirley (late Joseph) Shambo, Joan (late Thomas) Schinler, Irene (late Roy) Hein and the late Eugene "Pete" Bailey, Norman (Marge) Bailey and Patricia (late Willard) Gardner; cherished aunt of 20 nieces and nephews and great-aunt of many. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, Il 60194. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter Lutheran School appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com