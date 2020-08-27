1/
Jacqueline B. Wynter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline B. Wynter, 78 of Schaumburg was born May 23, 1942 in Chicago to Joseph and Ellen (Lemke) Bailey and passed away suddenly August 24, 2020. Jackie was the loving sister of Shirley (late Joseph) Shambo, Joan (late Thomas) Schinler, Irene (late Roy) Hein and the late Eugene "Pete" Bailey, Norman (Marge) Bailey and Patricia (late Willard) Gardner; cherished aunt of 20 nieces and nephews and great-aunt of many. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, Il 60194. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter Lutheran School appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved