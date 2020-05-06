Jacqueline Brumlik
Jacqueline Brumlik, nee Lewis, age 99, of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of the late George Brumlik. Loving aunt of 1 nephew and 3 nieces, 14 great nephews and 3 great nieces and many great, great nephews and nieces. Jacqueline was a contributor and a patron to the arts in all their various forms. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. For more information please call 773-736-3833. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Jacqueline's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
