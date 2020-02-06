Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Jacqueline C. "Jacquie" Brave, nee Cohen, age 84, of Chicago, formerly of Kansas City, MO and New Orleans, LA, Founder and retired Co-President of Accenting Chicago Events and Tours; loving mother of Amy B. (Jim) Acri and Suzanne Bettinger; adored grandmother of Emily and Madeline Acri and Carolyn (Jonathan) Boren; devoted daughter of the late Harry P. and late Sarah M. Cohen; cherished sister of Arthur (Sheryl) and Joseph Cohen and Barbara Lief; Jacquie's beloved friend Robert Spieler. Jacquie was a volunteer and active member of Friends of the Parks, National Council of Jewish Women, and Congregation Hakafa. In addition, she was an avid lover of music, theater and art museums. Service Friday, 12:30 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery, Vernon Hills. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , , Congregation Hakafa, www.hakafa.org, The Lyric Opera, www.lyricopera.org or a . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
