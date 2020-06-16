Jacqueline Caccioppo
Jacqueline L. Caccioppo, 81, passed away June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Cacioppo. Loving mother of Karen (Tony) Vulich, Jack (Lisa) Caccioppo, Michael Caccioppo, Edyta (Pitor) Jasinski, the late Robert (Lissette Rosa) Caccioppo. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Evelyn Harris. Loving grandmother of Jack Ryan, Nicholas, Brian, Leah, Hania. Dear sister of Johnnie Mae (Vincent) DeMarco, the late Linda Blankenship, the late Terri Roman. Fond aunt and great aunt to many. Services are private. Info: 708-456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
