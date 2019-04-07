Home

Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Brait

Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Brait Obituary
Jacqueline E. Brait, nee Guidice, of Chicago, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nickolas; loving mother of Nickolas (Catherine), Michael (Dodo) and the late Deborah Hoff; dearest grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8; dear sister to Joseph (Josephine) and Marilyn (the late Don) Kulisz. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 9:30 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 4350 W. Sunnyside, Chicago. Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M. Inurnment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka & Son Funeral Home. For more info, call (773) 545-3800 or visit www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
