Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Jacqueline "Pat" Erickson

Jacqueline "Pat" Erickson Obituary
Jacqueline "Pat" Erickson, age 97, at rest May 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Elmer. Dear mother of the late Ellen Cassiani. Pat is survived by many cherished family members. A heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers who provided wonderful care for several years. Visitation is Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Funeral Mass is Friday, May 17th, 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Woods Church in Orland Park. Interment at Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Info at: 630-325-2300 or www. adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
