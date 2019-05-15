|
Jacqueline "Pat" Erickson, age 97, at rest May 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Elmer. Dear mother of the late Ellen Cassiani. Pat is survived by many cherished family members. A heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers who provided wonderful care for several years. Visitation is Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Funeral Mass is Friday, May 17th, 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Woods Church in Orland Park. Interment at Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Info at: 630-325-2300 or www. adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019