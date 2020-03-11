|
|
Jacqueline F Bellizzi,nee Walker, 81, long time resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Belizzi,CPD. Loving mother of Frank (Jamie) Bellizzi, Laura Mortensen, Joanne (the late Kevin) Moran and John (Sheila) Bellizzi. Proud grandmother of Nicole Santos, Jennifer (Charles) Sullivan, Marisa, Cristina, Joseph and Jacob. Great grandmother of Nicholas and Carmine.Dear sister of the late Dottie Walker and the late Richard Walker. Sister-in-law of Lucille Gorney, Richard Bellizzi and Rosemary Hansen. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. Chicago from 10:00 AM until time of prayers 11:00 AM. To St Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo (at Touhy). Mass 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to National Foundation for Transplants, info @transplants.org. For more information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020