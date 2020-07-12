1/1
Jacqueline F. Vejvoda
1939 - 2020
STOUGHTON- Jacqueline F. Vejvoda, age 80, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home. She was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Mildred Malek.

Jackie was united in marriage to Robert Vejvoda on Oct. 15, 1955, in Chicago. Together they made Stoughton their home on March 4, 1977. Jackie loved gardening and bowling.

Jackie is survived by three children, Robert "Bob" R., Alan S. (Patti Jo) and Debra L. (Allan) Bakken; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael (Megan), Melissa (Tim) Gable, William, Alex (Brianna) and Maxwell (Aubrey); great-grandchildren, Haylee, Zachary, Evelyn, Adeline, Harper, Hathaway, Logan, Isaak and Landon; a brother, Terry (Patty); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.

Jackie's family will be holding a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Agrace HospiceCare. "Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free. I'm following the path God laid for me. My life's been full, I've savored much; good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your hearts and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me free." Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
