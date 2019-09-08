Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
825 N. Carpenter St
Chicago, IL
Jacqueline Gibbons Obituary
Jacqueline Gibbons, nee Lecour. Beloved wife of the late John E. Gibbons; dear mother of Paula (Charles) Hirst, Jed, and the late Laura; loving grandmother of Charles M. Hirst IV; fond sister of the late Paul (Peggy) Lecour. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, IL. Please omit flowers, Masses preferred or donations to Serenity Hospice, 1626 E. Elm, Harrisonville, MO 64701. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
