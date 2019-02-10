Home

Jacqueline Harkins-Nolan Obituary
Jacqueline Harkins-Nolan, 58, passed away with loving family by her side on February 6, 2019. Married to Patrick Nolan for 20 years, they retired to Northwest IN after living and working in Chicago. She was preceded in death by parents Jeannine (Lynch) and John L Harkins Jr. Beloved wife of Pat Nolan. Loving sister John Harkins II (Tracy) and their 3 children, sister Kimberly Harkins and her son Kurt Brosz. Jacque was a dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed and honored in a private service at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
