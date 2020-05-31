Jacqueline 'Jackie' Heller (nee McCarthy); age 82; beloved wife of the late Robert Emil Heller; wonderful and fun sister of Walter McCarthy, Janet Plecki Andreotti and the late Margie (Brian) Pokrzywa; adored aunt of Peter (Donna Martinus) Andreotti, Paul (Katie Caruso) Andreotti and Brian Pokrzywa; loving great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jackie was a loyal employee of IITRI for over 40 years and a volunteer at 'Together We Cope.' Jackie was a special friend to many people and we all greatly miss her. A mass to celebrate Jackie's life will be planned for a future date. Info: (708) 429-3200