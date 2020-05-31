Jacqueline Heller
Jacqueline 'Jackie' Heller (nee McCarthy); age 82; beloved wife of the late Robert Emil Heller; wonderful and fun sister of Walter McCarthy, Janet Plecki Andreotti and the late Margie (Brian) Pokrzywa; adored aunt of Peter (Donna Martinus) Andreotti, Paul (Katie Caruso) Andreotti and Brian Pokrzywa; loving great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jackie was a loyal employee of IITRI for over 40 years and a volunteer at 'Together We Cope.' Jackie was a special friend to many people and we all greatly miss her. A mass to celebrate Jackie's life will be planned for a future date. Info: (708) 429-3200



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
