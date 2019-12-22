Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Jacqueline Iavarone Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Iavarone,73, of Glenview, passed away December 20, 2019. Beloved wife for 52 years of Nicholas; loving mother of Richard, Melissa (Jonathan Capalbo) and William (Stephanie Reagan); cherished grandmother of Emma, Jonathan, Colin, Dylan, and William. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
