Jacqueline "Jackie" Iavarone,73, of Glenview, passed away December 20, 2019. Beloved wife for 52 years of Nicholas; loving mother of Richard, Melissa (Jonathan Capalbo) and William (Stephanie Reagan); cherished grandmother of Emma, Jonathan, Colin, Dylan, and William. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019