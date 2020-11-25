1/1
Jacqueline Janz Schlesser
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Janz Schlesser of Chicago, Illinois, passed away November 22,2020. She was born July 2, 1951, daughter of Charlotte (nee Ade) and Erich Janz, sister of Joanne (Tim), Jonathan, and Erich (Lori). Her nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Bill), Petros, Elias, Rachel, Erica, and Ricky.

She was united in marriage to Bill Schlesser September 25, 1998. She had 3 step children, Bill (Kathy), Chanda, Kiara and 5 grandsons, Caleb,Cole, Liam, Oliver, and Duncan.

She worked at Northwestern Hospital for 40 plus years as an immunology technician. She and Bill retired 3 years ago.

Jackie was an adventurer, traveling the world with Bill. She loved to garden and was involved in rescuing cats and volunteering at Harmony House Rescue for cats. Her own 5 cats were the loves of her life, Minixie, Elaine, Sammy, Sven, and Whiskey.

We will be having a celebration of her life after the pandemic in Spring 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Bill and family, We are so very sorry to hear of Jackie's passing. We have so enjoyed getting to know both of you the past 6 years while being neighbors. Jackie was such a happy, loving and giving person. She will be missed by many. We are sending our sympathies and prayers. Love, Dave and Mary Bolen
Mary bolen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved