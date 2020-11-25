Jacqueline Janz Schlesser of Chicago, Illinois, passed away November 22,2020. She was born July 2, 1951, daughter of Charlotte (nee Ade) and Erich Janz, sister of Joanne (Tim), Jonathan, and Erich (Lori). Her nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Bill), Petros, Elias, Rachel, Erica, and Ricky.



She was united in marriage to Bill Schlesser September 25, 1998. She had 3 step children, Bill (Kathy), Chanda, Kiara and 5 grandsons, Caleb,Cole, Liam, Oliver, and Duncan.



She worked at Northwestern Hospital for 40 plus years as an immunology technician. She and Bill retired 3 years ago.



Jackie was an adventurer, traveling the world with Bill. She loved to garden and was involved in rescuing cats and volunteering at Harmony House Rescue for cats. Her own 5 cats were the loves of her life, Minixie, Elaine, Sammy, Sven, and Whiskey.



We will be having a celebration of her life after the pandemic in Spring 2021.





