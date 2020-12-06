1/1
Jacqueline L. Kapolnek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Kapolnek, nee Wrout, 80, of Oswego, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020. A devoted mother, grandmother, and caretaker, Jackie was a woman of deep faith, who dedicated her life to serving others. In addition to raising her family, Jackie spent years as a volunteer at Fox Valley Hospice and worked as an aide for the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Convent in Aurora. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert; adoring children Michael (Karen), Robert (Jennifer), Thomas (Danielle), David (Amanda), Jerry, Julie (Mike) Hamann, Amy (Drew) Mathias; dear grandchildren Daniel (Aprille), Anna (Bruce) Goldberg, Robert, Rebecca, Sarah, Thomas, Matthew, Emma, Tyler, Sophie, Quin, Emily, Colin; cherished great-grandson Theo. She was the loving daughter of the late Mildred and Robert Wrout; stepdaughter of (late) George Jakuboski; dearest sister of Gerald (Joanne) Wrout; fond sister-in-law and aunt of dozens. Funeral and internment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Live simply, expect little, give much. Scatter sunshine, forget self, think of others."

--Norman Vincent Peal


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved