Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Kapolnek, nee Wrout, 80, of Oswego, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020. A devoted mother, grandmother, and caretaker, Jackie was a woman of deep faith, who dedicated her life to serving others. In addition to raising her family, Jackie spent years as a volunteer at Fox Valley Hospice and worked as an aide for the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Convent in Aurora. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert; adoring children Michael (Karen), Robert (Jennifer), Thomas (Danielle), David (Amanda), Jerry, Julie (Mike) Hamann, Amy (Drew) Mathias; dear grandchildren Daniel (Aprille), Anna (Bruce) Goldberg, Robert, Rebecca, Sarah, Thomas, Matthew, Emma, Tyler, Sophie, Quin, Emily, Colin; cherished great-grandson Theo. She was the loving daughter of the late Mildred and Robert Wrout; stepdaughter of (late) George Jakuboski; dearest sister of Gerald (Joanne) Wrout; fond sister-in-law and aunt of dozens. Funeral and internment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
"Live simply, expect little, give much. Scatter sunshine, forget self, think of others."
--Norman Vincent Peal