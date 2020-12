Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Kapolnek, nee Wrout, 80, of Oswego, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020. A devoted mother, grandmother, and caretaker, Jackie was a woman of deep faith, who dedicated her life to serving others. In addition to raising her family, Jackie spent years as a volunteer at Fox Valley Hospice and worked as an aide for the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Convent in Aurora. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert; adoring children Michael (Karen), Robert (Jennifer), Thomas (Danielle), David (Amanda), Jerry, Julie (Mike) Hamann, Amy (Drew) Mathias; dear grandchildren Daniel (Aprille), Anna (Bruce) Goldberg, Robert, Rebecca, Sarah, Thomas, Matthew, Emma, Tyler, Sophie, Quin, Emily, Colin; cherished great-grandson Theo. She was the loving daughter of the late Mildred and Robert Wrout; stepdaughter of (late) George Jakuboski; dearest sister of Gerald (Joanne) Wrout; fond sister-in-law and aunt of dozens. Funeral and internment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital "Live simply, expect little, give much. Scatter sunshine, forget self, think of others."--Norman Vincent Peal