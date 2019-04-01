|
|
Jacqueline M. Dunn, nee Bielefeldt, beloved wife of the late Franklin; loving mother of Nancy Dunn (Dennis Katsis), Michael (Sandy) Dunn, Diane (John) Kajdzik, Daniel (Jerene) Dunn, Karen (Thomas) Bergmann & Gail (Raymond) Shumowsky; dear grandmother of 18; cherished great grandmother of 13; fond sister of the late Lorraine Kerbel & Gloria Nadar, Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Tuesday 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemtery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019