Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St Louise de Marillac Church
LaGrange Park, IL
View Map
Resources
Jacqueline M. Dunn Obituary
Jacqueline M. Dunn, nee Bielefeldt,  beloved wife of the late Franklin; loving mother of Nancy Dunn (Dennis Katsis), Michael (Sandy) Dunn, Diane (John) Kajdzik, Daniel (Jerene) Dunn, Karen (Thomas) Bergmann & Gail (Raymond) Shumowsky; dear grandmother of 18; cherished great grandmother of 13; fond sister of the late Lorraine Kerbel & Gloria Nadar,  Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Tuesday 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemtery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019
