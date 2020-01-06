Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jacqueline M. Martin Obituary
Jacqueline M. Martin (nee Hughes), age 82, beloved wife of Lee E. Martin Sr.; loving mother of Lee (Martha), Ronald and Brian (Melanie) Martin; devoted grandmother of Rachel, Rebecca "Becky" and Olivia. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Union League Boys and Girls Clubs, 65 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604 or www.ulbgc.org/donate. Interment Private. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020
