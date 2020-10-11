Warren, Jacqueline M. nee Marchewka, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Loving mother of Judy Todro, Eileen (Michael) Dacanay and the late Thomas (Bridget). Dear grandmother of Amanda (Manuel), Nicholas, Douglas, Timothy and the late Sara. Sister of Virginia (late Cornelius), Bernadine (late John), and the late John (late Mary), Frances (late Edmund), Aloysius (late Margaret), Walter (late Elizabeth), Stazy (late Walter), Joseph (late Georgiana), Stanley (late Shirley), and Sophie (late Edward). Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Parish. Funeral Prayer Service 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to Our Lady of the Snows Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com