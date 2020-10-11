1/
Jacqueline M. Warren
Warren, Jacqueline M. nee Marchewka, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Loving mother of Judy Todro, Eileen (Michael) Dacanay and the late Thomas (Bridget). Dear grandmother of Amanda (Manuel), Nicholas, Douglas, Timothy and the late Sara. Sister of Virginia (late Cornelius), Bernadine (late John), and the late John (late Mary), Frances (late Edmund), Aloysius (late Margaret), Walter (late Elizabeth), Stazy (late Walter), Joseph (late Georgiana), Stanley (late Shirley), and Sophie (late Edward). Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Parish. Funeral Prayer Service 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to Our Lady of the Snows Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Parkside Chapels
OCT
12
Visitation
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Parkside Chapels
OCT
12
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Parkside Chapels
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Church
Funeral services provided by
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
