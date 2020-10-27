1/
Jacqueline Marie Henry
Age 78 passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 at her residence in Plainfield, formerly of LaGrange Park. Jacqueline volunteered for numerous organizations, including a domestic women's shelter. Just short of 60 years of marriage, she is survived by her loving husband Richard Henry; children Kelly (Adriano) Bacuita and Erin (Brian) Wilson; grandchildren Christopher, Adriano, Hannah, Faith and Aubrey also numerous cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Leo and Marie Augustyniak and a daughter Shawn Henry. Per her family's request, cremation rites to be accorded, a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.com). Services entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home in Plainfield. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
