Jacqueline Marie Henry
Age 78 passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 at her residence in Plainfield, formerly of LaGrange Park. Jacqueline volunteered for numerous organizations, including a domestic women's shelter. Just short of 60 years of marriage, she is survived by her loving husband Richard Henry; children Kelly (Adriano) Bacuita and Erin (Brian) Wilson; grandchildren Christopher, Adriano, Hannah, Faith and Aubrey also numerous cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Leo and Marie Augustyniak and a daughter Shawn Henry. Per her family's request, cremation rites to be accorded, a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.com
). Services entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home in Plainfield. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
