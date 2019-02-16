Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Jacqueline Marie Musial

Jacqueline Marie Musial Obituary
Jacqueline (Jacquie) Marie Musial (Slusser) 88, of Huntley died peacefully, February 13, 2019 with her family by her side.Visitation will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 until 1pm with a service at 1pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.Jacquie was born October 3, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of John Slusser and Sylvia Staknel (Garet). On July 21, 1973 she married the love of her life, Stanley J. Musial.She is the beloved step mother to Christine Pearlman, Robert Musial, JoAnn Musial, James Musial and adopted son, Jerry Mathey. Loving step grandmother to Ryan, Marissa, Stuart, Carissa, Timothy, loving step great grandmother to Molly Jo and Andrea. She is also survived by her brother, George and sister, Patty.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stanley.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019
